Video of Native American man dancing in street after Biden’s win goes viral

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video of a Native American man dancing in the streets of Albuquerque after the election results were announced is making waves on social media with millions of views in just a couple of days.

Hundreds of cars lined up in Albuquerque over the weekend to celebrate the announcement that Joe Biden is the President-elect. One man was so happy, he got out of his car and started dancing.

The video was posted on Twitter Saturday evening, and already has more than five million views and more than 240,000 likes. The video was taken in the heart of downtown Albuquerque.

Ashkia Trujillo is the man in the video. He said he was doing a northern traditional dance as well as a story-telling dance. Trujillo said throughout downtown that night cars were backed up, with many people celebrating the presidential election results. He said it’s those positive vibes that compelled him to get out of his car and dance.

“It really meant a lot to each and every one of us. So hopefully with all that positive [energy] changes can come for each and every one of us,” said Trujillo. “Not just Native Americans, not just African Americans but all of us. All of us, one people.”

The video has even caught the eye of people across the country including actors and musicians like Josh Gad and Common. New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland tweeted, “This is how we celebrate in Joe Biden’s America.”

Trujillo said he also wants to remind people that this month is Native American Heritage Month.

Sharon Chischilly, the woman who posted the video said she didn’t expect the video to get so much attention, but is glad she could share the moment with the world.