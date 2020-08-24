Woman declared dead found alive inside Detroit funeral home

DETROIT – A 20-year-old woman who was declared dead by fire officials was found alive inside a Detroit funeral home Sunday.

Paramedics from the Southfield Fire Department were called to a home Sunday morning for an unresponsive woman, according to WXYZ.

Paramedics realized the woman wasn’t breathing and tried to revive her. After about 30 minutes, they determined she was deceased.

Related Content 61-year-old Sandy woman found safe

“The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life,” Southfield Fire Department Chief Johnny L. Menifee said in a statement.

The fire department contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office and provided the woman’s medical data. Menifee said there was no indication of foul play.

“The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing,” Chief Menifee said in the statement.

Hours later, the staff at the James H. Cole funeral home discovered the woman was still breathing. For now, the department is withholding the woman’s name.

No other information about the woman has been released.