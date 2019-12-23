WATCH: Utah DWR officials rescue moose trapped between two fences

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources rescued a female moose on Sunday.
They say she was trapped between two fences in Farmington, so they gave her a tranquilizer, puller her out, and then gave her medicine that reverses the dart effects.
She is now running free in a remote location in the mountains.
Here’s what to do if you encounter a moose:
- On a trail, give the moose a lot of space and watch it’s behavior.
- Back off if a moose exhibits any signs of aggression, such as the hair standing up on their neck, snout licking, or ears back.
- Stay calm. Do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back off in the direction you came.
- If a moose charges you or chases you hide behind something solid such as a tree.
- If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.
ROAD SAFETY: SLOW DOWN! Heed warning signs.
Click here for more moose safety tips.
