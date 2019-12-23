WATCH: Utah DWR officials rescue moose trapped between two fences

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources rescued a female moose on Sunday.

They say she was trapped between two fences in Farmington, so they gave her a tranquilizer, puller her out, and then gave her medicine that reverses the dart effects.

She is now running free in a remote location in the mountains.

Here’s what to do if you encounter a moose:

On a trail, give the moose a lot of space and watch it’s behavior.

Back off if a moose exhibits any signs of aggression, such as the hair standing up on their neck, snout licking, or ears back.

Stay calm. Do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back off in the direction you came.

If a moose charges you or chases you hide behind something solid such as a tree.

If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.

ROAD SAFETY: SLOW DOWN! Heed warning signs.

Click here for more moose safety tips.

LATEST STORIES: