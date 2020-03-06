WATCH: Thieves crash car into Layton store, steal guns

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Layton are looking for multiple suspects accused of crashing cars into two businesses, jumping out, and stealing firearms.

It happened early on Friday morning at Get Some Guns on 1995 Main Street and Cal Ranch at 88 South Fairfield Rd.

Investigators say the suspects used stolen vehicles from South Weber and Farmington.

One shows one of the cars crashing through the doors and another video shows the suspects running out of the store with the stolen guns.

Both times police said the suspects took off in a getaway vehicle.





Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Layton Police Dept. at 801-497-8300.

