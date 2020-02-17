WATCH: Rare whale shark spotted in Thailand

Thailand (CNN Newsource)- A large whale shark was spotted feeding on plankton near a marina on Sunday.
Divers were surveying the area when they saw the 13-foot long shark.
Experts say an abundance of natural resources could have drawn the shark to the area.
