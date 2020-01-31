WATCH: Officer’s windshield hit by debris, police looking for driver

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Dashcam video shows the moment a West Jordan officer’s patrol car was hit by debris after a driver hit a median sign.
It happened on Tuesday at 9 p.m. as the officer was waiting to turn left on Redwood Road at 7800 South.
Police say the officer was coming to a stop when the driver of a red van, possibly a Chrysler Town and Country, hit a median indicator sign, causing it to launch through the windshield of the officer’s patrol car.
The driver did not stop at the scene, officials say.
Investigators are asking anyone who has seen a maroon or red Chyrsler Town and County van, 2001-2009, with damage to the left front to contact dispatch at 801-840-4000. The case number is 20H001530.
