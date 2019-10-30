Live Now
Watch 4pm News Live Now

Watch giant pumpkins drop 175 feet in the air

Video News
Posted: / Updated:

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Over 10 tons of pumpkin dropped 175 feet in the air this weekend for the 11th annual Giant Pumpkin Drop at Hee Haw Farms.

Thanks to the video courtesy the Utah Giant Pumpkin Association.

Click here for more information on Hee Haw Farms and the Giant Pumpkin Drop.

Latest headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories