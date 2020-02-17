(CNN) — Dirty Lemon is hitting Walmart shelves.
The low-calorie beverage was originally sold by text message or online.
It is pretty pricey. A one-time purchase of six bottles cost $65 which is nearly $11 a bottle.
At Walmart the drink will be cheaper. Each bottle will cost $6.99.
The retailer plans to sell three varieties including dirty lemon charcoal, dirty lemon collagen, and dirty lemon ginseng.
For more about “Dirty Lemon” click here.
What others are reading:
- Tired of tangles? Try Surae’s tangle-proof detangler.
- Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp, packed house
- Walmart to sell pricey health drink ‘Dirty Lemon’
- Kulizhnikov, Voronia earn speedskating world records
- Victim in hate crime trial says attack ruined his life