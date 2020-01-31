Walmart offers employees cheap Gym Membership

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Retail giant Walmart has announced a great deal for its employees.

Retail associates and family members of Walmart employees can enjoy a gym membership for just $9 a month! The incentive is part of a partnership between Walmart and Trvity Health and the Walton life fitness pass.

The deal allows access to as many as 9,000 facilities across the United States. Walmart says it’s just another example of they’re working to help their employees and families live better.

Walmart employees can find a list of nearby gyms that will accept the pass at one.walmart.com/fitnesspass and use the lookup tool.

