Volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps, no medical training needed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Medical Reserve Corps stepped into the Good Morning Utah studio Tuesday morning to have a conversation about the talented volunteers serving here in Utah. MRC is a trained group of volunteers who are ready to respond to emergencies in our community.

Bryan Lewis explained, “Our members include a range of medical and non-medical volunteers, from nurses to HAM radio operators, who all work together to ensure a safer and healthier community through their service.”

The group is run through the SLC Health Department and regularly help with events like the Salt Lake City Marathon our infectious disease outbreaks. They are always looking for volunteers in fields like these:

Nurses

Physicians

EMTs

Pharmacists

Mental health professionals

People with interpretation/translating skills

MRC is also a great way for students and new graduates to gain experience, build their resume, and network with experienced professionals. It’s also a good way for retired or part-time professionals to maintain their skills and certifications.

For more information about joining MRC, visit SaltLakeHealth.org or call 385-468-4126.

