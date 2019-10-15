VIDEO: Ringtail cat busts into St. George radio station studio

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Star 98 FM morning team in St. George had quite a welcome Tuesday morning when a “visitor” unexpectedly showed up to the studio.

Video shows radio DJ KT and Cherry Creek General Manager James trying to corral the guest before animal control officers arrived.

It turns out the little guy was a ringtail cat.

According to wildaboututah.org, the ringtail is related to the raccoon and is completely nocturnal.

They can be found throughout the southwest and western coastal states from Oregon to Texas, in all sorts of habitats. However, they are rarely seen, so their presence in the desert of southern Utah usually goes unnoticed.

Many residents of southern Utah don’t even know that ringtails exist, let alone live in their back yard.

“I thought they were only on the Madagascar movie,” a Star 98FM listener commented on Facebook. “Us too!” the hosts responded.

They named the little guy Radar. Animal control officers captured him and released back into his natural habitat.

St. George Animal Control came to our rescue to get Radar the Ring Tail out of our studios this morning! Posted by STAR98FM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

What others are reading: