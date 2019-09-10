Utah wildlife officers help baby bear out of sticky situation

GRAND COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Wildlife officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources rescued a baby black bear that found itself stuck in a sandstone hole.

The agency was contacted after some hikers spotted the animal trapped in the hole.

After some time, officers were able to help free the bear by coaxing it up a makeshift ladder.

Officials said due to the bear’s size and age and the hot weather, they were able to use a non-drug approach to help the bear.

