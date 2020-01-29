Utah students honor Kobe Bryant during high school basketball game

Live Now
During a basketball game Tuesday night, the student sections for Desert Hills and Hurricane High stayed silent tonight until their team scored 8 points in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Courtesy: Washington County School District

