Utah students honor Kobe Bryant during high school basketball game Video News Posted: Jan 29, 2020 / 12:04 PM MST / Updated: Jan 29, 2020 / 12:04 PM MST During a basketball game Tuesday night, the student sections for Desert Hills and Hurricane High stayed silent tonight until their team scored 8 points in honor of Kobe Bryant. Courtesy: Washington County School District