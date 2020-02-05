Utah ranks in top 30 for singles

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Valentine’s Day is approaching and believe it or not, where you live can affect your search for true love. According to recent report by the website Wallet-Hub, money is key when looking for that perfect mate.

The top 30 states for singles have one thing in common…a strong economy.

According to this study, Utah ranks number 1 with singles looking to date someone with a financial stability.

For more on this story, see the full report.

