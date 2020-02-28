Travel Talk: Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – UDOT is working on extending Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South all the way to S.R. 201 in West Valley City.

UDOT Spokesperson John Gleason sat down for an interview to talk progress and travel reminders for Utahns in the area.

The project started 10 years ago and currently runs from 16000 South to 4100 South. The final portion, 4100 South to SR 201, is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Mountain View Corridor is additionally being expanded between SR 73 (Redwood Road) to 2100 North in Utah County.

Gleason said once this is complete, it will be a “game changer” for drivers and make traveling much easier as the South West areas of the Salt Lake Valley continue to grow.

UDOT’s attempt to make travel easier however also comes with road closures and construction delays, especially during the warmer months. Drivers can expect lane closures in both directions, every day, according to UDOT.

UDOT is also requesting that individuals stay out of construction zones as they said they have had a lot of issues with trespassing, cutting fences and climbing on equipment. In the area of SR 201 near 5600 West, UDOT said drivers should look out for columns that are for future bridges which will cross over SR 201 as well as shifting ramps between the road and highway.



Mountain View Corridor will eventually become a freeway that runs from SR 73 to Interstate 80. It will run in between the current Mountain View Corridor, which will then become frontage roads. The intersections on the new freeway will be similar to the interchanges you now see on Bangerter Highway.

Mountain View Corridor has to be completed in phases because of the need to be prudent with the funds given to them by legislature, addressing the areas of greatest need first.

*Correction* In the interview, Gleason said Mt. View Corridor currently runs from 10600 South to 4100 South by mistake and meant to say 16000 South to 4100 South.

