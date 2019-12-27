WATCH: This one-year-old Utah girl is probably better than you at snowboarding

Maeve snowboarding at Woodward and Park City in Utah. (Courtesy: John Perry)

She can barely walk, but one-year-old Maeve was made for the slopes.

Over the holiday weekend, Maeve and her family went to Woodward Park City and Park City Mountain Resort to play in the snow.

Her dad John sent in this adorable video of Maeve snowboarding!

Go Maeve go!

Follow her dad, @johnnyaction on Instagram for more videos of Maeve.

