ELK RIDGE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Utah County are asking the public if they recognize a porch pirate caught on camera.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole a case of Cottonelle toilet paper but threw the package back into the yard after reading “Cottonelle” on the box.
RELATED: What are the penalties for porch pirates?
Anyone who recognized the suspect is asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4000 .
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- West Valley City Police hold wrapping event for their Giving Tree program
- All 3 South Texas congressmen vote against border-wall funding in House spending bill
- Utah County Sheriff opposes commissioner proposal to renew ICE contract to house detainees
- Thief throws back package after realizing what’s inside
- Separating flu facts from flu fiction