Thief throws back package after realizing what’s inside

ELK RIDGE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Utah County are asking the public if they recognize a porch pirate caught on camera.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole a case of Cottonelle toilet paper but threw the package back into the yard after reading “Cottonelle” on the box.

Anyone who recognized the suspect is asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4000 .

