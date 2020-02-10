Texas girl reacts to seeing first snow by busting out ‘Let It Go’

(CNN Newsource)- After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in western Texas got nearly eight inches last week.
It was unexpected and exciting for many, especially for 2-year-old Madelyn who got to see it for the first time.
Watch the video courtesy Kristi Michele.
