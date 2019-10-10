Semi driver hauling beer crashes into Sandy church parking lot

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- This one of the few times you’ll find beer at church.
A semi-truck driver was forced off the road Thursday after police say a person driving a Toyota ran a red light in Sandy causing the driver to semi driver to veer away.
The semi crash-landed into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day building parking lot at 1300 East 11400 South just before 6:15 a.m.
Sgt. Neilsen with the Sandy City Police Dept. said the driver of the semi, a 55-year-old man, was transported to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.
Around four hours later the crews were still working on cleaning up the mess.