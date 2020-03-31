Preparation vs. Panic: Utahns asked to ‘Stay safe, Stay home’

ABC4 News presents a special presentation of Coronavirus: Preparation vs. Panic. Get the latest on how the global pandemic is impacting us here in Utah, and learn with federal, state and local leaders are doing to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Watch Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC4.
Other coronavirus related stories:
- What soap is better? Regular or antibacterial?
- Salt Lake County opens up new business relief hotline
- Here’s a list of gyms offering online workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 887 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, state releases hospitalization numbers, demographics
- Utah Department of Agriculture and Food allowing restaurants to repackage and resell foods to the public for 30 days