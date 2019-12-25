Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Police: 3 adults dead in Lakeland murder-suicide; 4 children safe

Video News

by: Megan Gannon

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three adults are dead and four children were removed from a home after an apparent murder-suicide in Lakeland Christmas Eve night.

The incident happened at a house on Atlanta Avenue near East Edgewood Drive.

The Lakeland Police Department got the 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the residence in just four minutes.

Capt. Cain said four children, all under 10 years old, were inside the home when they arrived and at the time of the incident. When officers arrived, the children were removed and transported to the police station, where they are in “safe hands.”

Cain said so far there is no confirmation on the relationship between the three adults or the four children.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Lakeland PD investigate murder-suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland PD investigate murder-suicide"

Mount Airy family welcomed into new home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Airy family welcomed into new home"

Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered"

Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Advocates walk fine line with immigration agencies"

Trauma-based yoga: Healing inmates through movement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trauma-based yoga: Healing inmates through movement"

Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police department's act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss