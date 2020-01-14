Plant-Based sandwich…on a donut?

Salt Lake City – (ABC4 News/CNN)- If you crave the glaze Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ sandwich for you!
For one week only, the breakfast chain is selling the “BEYOND D-O-DOUBLE G SANDWICH. It’s a beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.
Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.
Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote it’s Plant-Based protein items.
The company’s C-E-O says Beyond Meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.
