Plant-Based sandwich…on a donut?

Salt Lake City – (ABC4 News/CNN)- If you crave the glaze Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ sandwich for you!

For one week only, the breakfast chain is selling the “BEYOND D-O-DOUBLE G SANDWICH. It’s a beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote it’s Plant-Based protein items.

The company’s C-E-O says Beyond Meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.

