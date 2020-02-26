Out of this world Army enlistment ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A ceremony at the ROTC building Wednesday morning was unlike any other.

The ceremony was hosted at the Space Center Houston and was the first-ever nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony given from space

U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan read the oath while orbiting the earth in space.

Lt. Col. Raphael Vasquez, Battalion Commander for the Salt Lake City Recruiting Battalion U.S. Army says anytime anyone joins a branch of service they swear an oath of enlistment.

He says Wednesday’s ceremony was special because of its unique message through the use of technology.

“That message is that the Army is more than tanks and guns.” He says U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan shows the options available through enlistment.

Around one thousand future soldiers from 150 locations across the country were sworn in–36 of those soldiers participating in Utah.

ABC4 News asked Stace Catmull what it felt like being sworn in from space.

“It’s kind of mind-blowing. Someone who’s not even on this Earth was talking to me today–was there making the first steps with me for the rest of my life. And it’s the science I’m trying to go into–it’s the technology of the world today…it’s exciting,” Catmull says.

Catmull says her choice to enlist was a step toward her dream of becoming a health professional. She wants to give back to those who defend our country and wants others to know of the passion behind her decision.

“I just hope people can see that serving the Army isn’t just combat..it isn’t just going out and fighting. The soldiers that are out there need soldiers behind them to take care of them.”

What others are clicking on: