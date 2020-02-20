National Guard heroes and others honored

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-Governor Gary Herbert, Attorney General Sean Reyes and others attended the annual George Washington luncheon of the Utah Chapter of Freedoms Foundation Wednesday afternoon.

The event paid tribute to National Guard heroes along with three other groups including student scholarship recipients, student essay winners, and five national award winners.

“This program, the Freedoms Foundation, is such a powerful experience,” said Sean Reyes, “It’s something I experienced as a junior in high school in California and to be able to come full circle and talk to the student’s and their families today is great…to talk to them and congratulate them.”

Brad Fritz, Brandon Baker, Trooper Ruben Correa, Mark Pierce, Eric Staten and Nate Hammond all earned 2020 Hero Awards.

National Award Winners included Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Boyd Matheson, Leslie Zimmerman, Sky View High School and East High School.

The Freedoms Foundation’s goal is to “motivate Americans to serve a cause greater than themselves, inspired by the wisdom and goodwill of founders who could disagree yet still join together in common cause.”