Mother charged with murder after infant found unresponsive in bathtub dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials have confirmed the 11-month-old child found unresponsive in a Knox County bathtub on Wednesday has passed away.

Officials at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed 11-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo has passed away. The child was hospitalized on Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Lindsee Louise Leonardo, 32

His mother, Lindsee Louise Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with felony aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes and Major Crimes Detectives at Children’s Hospital. Bond has been set for $350,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Leonardo told police she put the 11-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo and her 23-month-old in the bathtub with 4-6 inches of water before going outside to smoke a cigarette and have some, “me time” around 8 p.m. Wednesday. She said she was outside for about 10 minutes.

Leonardo said when she returned, the 23-month-old had turned the water back on, filling the tub to the top. She said the 11-month old was floating on his back while the 23-month-old stood in the tub.

Leonardo stated she took the infant from the tub to a bed and called 911, with dispatchers instructing her on how to perform CPR.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center where they regained a heartbeat. The 11-month was later transferred to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

