Mitt Romney’s secret Twitter account exposed

by: CNN Newsource

CNN Newsource- Senator Mitt Romney has come clean about a secret Twitter account.

He even uses a fake name–Pierre Delecto.

That name, as CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports, is now the talk of social media. Watch the video for the full story.

