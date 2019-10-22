Mitt Romney’s secret Twitter account exposed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On the eve of the anniversary of a former University of Utah student’s murder, ABC4 News sits down with one of Lauren McCluskey’s former track coaches.

“She drove 150 miles round trip for me to coach her,” Chris Vogel told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson. “All we worked on was javelin. She was horrible at javelin,” the coach said as he laughed, remembering the good times he shared with McCluskey.