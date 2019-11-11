Mercury Transit visible Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) It’s an event that only happens just over a dozen times every 100 years, according to NASA.

It’s called the “Mercury Transit”, when Mercury will pass from one side of the sun to the other.

It began at 5:35 a.m and will be visible for five or more hours.

It won’t be visible again until 2032.

If you don’t have your own telescope you can head over to Clark Planetarium to view the transit.

The facility will have one set up at their entrance from 9:30 a.m until 11 a.m Monday.

For those in southeastern Utah, Arches National Park will hold a viewing of the astronomical event as well from 9 a.m until 11 a.m.

Click here for more on the Mercury Transit.

What others are reading: