Italian police found 500 marijuana plants behind a shower wall

POLIZIA, Italy (CNN Newsource)- Italian police found a giant cannabis farm behind a door in a shower wall.
There were 500 marijuana plants inside the 5,4000 square foot greenhouse.
Halogen lamps were being used to grow the plants.
Police say the heat pumps and fans were operating on stolen power.
The homeowner was arrested for illegal production and possession of drugs aas well as possession of an illegal weapon and ammunition.
