Heartland Elementary teachers, students and community connect during car parade

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) -Teachers and staff at Heartland Elementary put on a car parade Friday.
Complete with police escort and music, the Heartland Elementary teachers cruised down streets in the boundary to honk and wave at their students and members of the community.
Residents were encouraged to make signs, yell, cheer and dance and other fun ways to recognize the Heartland staff.
