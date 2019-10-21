Haunted car wash brings shiny, clean scares

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — A clean car and a good scare!
That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio.
The local car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience.
Imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down!
“I’m gonna have people in various positions throughout the tunnel, peeling soap away, scaring people will have various props and scenes set up.”
The frightening wash will cost drivers $20.
But the unique Halloween experience? Priceless.
