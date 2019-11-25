Days
Going Agg Episode 6: Basketball Front and Center

The USU Aggies nationally ranked basketball team steps front and center. This year it’s tall expectations, tall goals, and tall players.

They’re off to a blazing pre-season start, plus an exclusive interview with one of the most motivational coaches you will ever meet: Head Basketball Coach Craig Smith.

Meanwhile, the football team snaps their tw- game slide. Find out what the did…to stay in the fight this season.

