Going Agg Episode 6: Basketball Front and Center

The USU Aggies nationally ranked basketball team steps front and center. This year it’s tall expectations, tall goals, and tall players.
They’re off to a blazing pre-season start, plus an exclusive interview with one of the most motivational coaches you will ever meet: Head Basketball Coach Craig Smith.
Meanwhile, the football team snaps their tw- game slide. Find out what the did…to stay in the fight this season.
- The 12 Scams of Christmas
- TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
- Intermittent fasting increases longevity in heart patients, new study finds
- 26 suspects arrested in 3-day human trafficking sting in Utah County
- Rick Perry: Trump imperfect but the ‘chosen one’