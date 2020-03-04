Fentanyl makes top 10 list of substances submitted to Utah DPS labs in 2019

Utah (ABC4 News) – As one year ends and another begins, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the 2019 report covering safety statistics across the state.

Here are some highlights from the report that show the work the department has done and gives insight into crime and safety in Utah.

The report also provided the following list of the top 10 substances submitted to the Bureau of Forensic Services throughout 2019. The crime laboratory did not see any variation in the rankings of the top three drugs. The department did notice a decline in submissions of cocaine. In addition, fentanyl made it to the top ten list for the first time. Fentanyl is an opioid similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times stronger. The majority of those submissions consisted of counterfeit oxycodone tablets and some samples mixed with black tar heroin. It is important to note that the UBFS Marijuana leaf technician program eliminated most of the marijuana submissions to the lab.



Utah Highway Patrol:

DPS reports the Utah Highway Patrol has more than 560 sworn officers and 52 civilian employees. 42 of those troopers were hired in 2019.

During 2019, UHP troopers stopped 280,210 vehicles, investigated 22,601 crashes, and issued 3,516 DUI citations.

On December 30, 2018, Utah’s Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) Law was changed from .08 to .05, making Utah the first state in the nation to pass a .05 BAC law. 2019 was the first full year the law was in effect. Data shows that from 2018 to 2019, Utah experienced a 6% decrease in roadway fatalities.

UHP officials say there were approximately 126 fatalities on UPH jurisdiction roadways with 8 of those deaths caused by impaired suspects.

Criminal Interdiction:

Cold cases:

The report states that 278 cases have been entered in the new cold case database, which began in 2019.

Criminal Identification:

In 2019, the Department of Public Safety processed 85,670 fingerprint-based arrest record transactions through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System to the Western Identification Network and FBI databases.

To read the full 2019 annual report, click here.

