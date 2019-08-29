DWR officials rescue bull elk stuck in bog hole

GARFIELD COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Officials at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources helped an elk in a sticky situation Wednesday.
They say some sportsmen came across the big guy stuck in a bog hole in Garfield County.
“This falls under that ‘other duties as assigned’ category in our employee work plans,” a post on the DWR Facebook stated.
Video Courtesy: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
