DWR officials rescue bull elk stuck in bog hole

GARFIELD COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Officials at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources helped an elk in a sticky situation Wednesday.

They say some sportsmen came across the big guy stuck in a bog hole in Garfield County.

“This falls under that ‘other duties as assigned’ category in our employee work plans,” a post on the DWR Facebook stated.

Video Courtesy: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

