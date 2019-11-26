Do’s and Dont’s of frying Thanksgiving turkey

Frying is a popular way to prepare a Thanksgiving Turkey. There are ways to do it safely… and ways to not.

Every year a number of kitchen fires start on Thanksgiving, due to improper frying of turkeys — all of which could be easily avoided.

This video, from the Provo Fire Department, demonstrates how far hot oil sputters out of the pot when a frozen turkey is placed in the hot oil.

Here are 5 dangers of frying a turkey, according to the National Fire Protection Association:

A small amount of cooking oil coming into contact with the burner can cause a large fire.

An overfilled cooking pot or partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to spill when the turkey is inserted.

The sides of the cooking pot, lid and pot handles can get dangerously hot, creating severe burn hazards.

Units can easily tip over, spilling hot cooking oil over a large area.

Without thermostat controls, deep fryers have the potential to overheat the oil to the point of combustion.

Turkey Frying Safety Tips

Do not overfill the fryer.

Fryers should always be used outdoors, on a solid level surface a safe distance from buildings and flammable materials.

If a turkey fryer fire occurs, call 911 immediately.

Keep all-purpose fire extinguishers nearby.

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before it is placed in a fryer.

Never leave the fryer unattended because, without thermostat controls, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.

Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use or after use as the oil can remain hot for hours.

Never use a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, in a garage or enclosed space.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts and wear long sleeves and safety goggles to protect from splatter.

What others are reading: