Do’s and Dont’s of frying Thanksgiving turkey

Frying is a popular way to prepare a Thanksgiving Turkey. There are ways to do it safely… and ways to not.
Every year a number of kitchen fires start on Thanksgiving, due to improper frying of turkeys — all of which could be easily avoided.
This video, from the Provo Fire Department, demonstrates how far hot oil sputters out of the pot when a frozen turkey is placed in the hot oil.
Here are 5 dangers of frying a turkey, according to the National Fire Protection Association:
- A small amount of cooking oil coming into contact with the burner can cause a large fire.
- An overfilled cooking pot or partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to spill when the turkey is inserted.
- The sides of the cooking pot, lid and pot handles can get dangerously hot, creating severe burn hazards.
- Units can easily tip over, spilling hot cooking oil over a large area.
- Without thermostat controls, deep fryers have the potential to overheat the oil to the point of combustion.
Turkey Frying Safety Tips
- Do not overfill the fryer.
- Fryers should always be used outdoors, on a solid level surface a safe distance from buildings and flammable materials.
- If a turkey fryer fire occurs, call 911 immediately.
- Keep all-purpose fire extinguishers nearby.
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before it is placed in a fryer.
- Never leave the fryer unattended because, without thermostat controls, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use or after use as the oil can remain hot for hours.
- Never use a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover, in a garage or enclosed space.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts and wear long sleeves and safety goggles to protect from splatter.