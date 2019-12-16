Does ‘Secret Santa’ bring out the Scrooge in Millennials?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A majority of workers between the ages of 23 and 38 are not a fan of the “Secret Santa” holiday tradition, according to a recent report.

New research from UK job board Jobsite points to the financial burden that comes with the tradition. The UK job board found that 73 percent of millennial workers participate in “Secret Santa” even though they can’t actually afford it.

Twenty-six percent say they’ve had to dip into their savings to contribute.

To make matters worse, 17 percent said they felt other colleagues actually judged them based on their gifts.

One way to make things easier, experts suggest, is price limits. That could lessen the pressure that comes with gift giving.

