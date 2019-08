SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s capital city is the first American city outside of New York City to host a United Nations conference and Salt Lake City mayor says it’s because of its sustainability efforts.

“We have been working on restructuring how we serve the homeless population, making sure we do it in a more effective and compassionate way,” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “And also, how the city is transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. That our government will be 100 percent renewable itself by 2022.”