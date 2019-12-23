Cougar kills deer in Bountiful neighborhood

DWR officials say keep small pets and children inside

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Wildlife officials are warning people to be on the lookout after two cougars were seen wandering around a Bountiful neighborhood over the weekend–one of them responsible for killing a deer.

Courtesy: Scott Stallings

The cougars were spotted along 3000 South between 650 East and 950 East.

Officials with the Division of Wildlife Resources are asking the community to keep children and small pets indoors, especially between dusk and daylight.

There was a report of another mountain lion spotted in Big Cottonwood Canyon of the weekend. Be alert.

Here’s what to do if you run into a cougar:

Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.

For more cougar safety tips click here.

What others are reading: