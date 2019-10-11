‘Close call’: Driver skids on ice, nearly hits officer in Wyoming

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – As wintery weather approaches Wyoming authorities are reminding drivers that the roadways can be slick!
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a “close call” involving one of its deputies, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and several others.
The video shared on Facebook shows a car that appears to skid on a patch of ice; the driver nearly loses complete control.
Deputies say everyone went home after the incident, but black ice will continue to be a factor in the upcoming months.
