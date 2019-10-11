‘Close call’: Driver skids on ice, nearly hits officer in Wyoming

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. (ABC4 News) – As wintery weather approaches Wyoming authorities are reminding drivers that the roadways can be slick!

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a “close call” involving one of its deputies, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and several others.

The video shared on Facebook shows a car that appears to skid on a patch of ice; the driver nearly loses complete control.

Black Ice. Please, slow down! This was a close call involving one of our LCSO deputies, a WHP officer, and several others. With temperatures dropping below freezing, remember that roads may be slick! Black ice will continue to be a factor in the upcoming months. Luckily, everyone went home uninjured after this incident. Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, WY on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Deputies say everyone went home after the incident, but black ice will continue to be a factor in the upcoming months.

