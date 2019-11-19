Boys and Girls Club students treated to Utah Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- On Monday Toyota got into the holiday spirit early for their “Season of Giving” campaign.

The car company treated 24 students from Capital West and Boys and Girls and Clubs to the Utah Jazz game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition to the game tickets, the kids were treated to snacks, dinner, and dessert. They also received Jazz swag including basketballs, foam fingers and posters. The students even watched the players warm up before the arena opened.

For many of the kids, it was their first Jazz game and it was an unforgettable experience.

