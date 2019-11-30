6-year-old killed after falling from dad’s lap, getting struck by snow removal bucket identified

6-year-old Herman Slaughter died after falling from his dad’s lap and hitting the bucket of a snow removal vehicle on Friday. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 6-year-old boy who died after falling from his dad’s lap and hitting the bucket of a snow removal vehicle has been identified.

According to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Friday morning the boy, Herman Slaughter, and his dad were riding a Kubota Skid Steer loader being used for snow removal at Aspen Grove Family Camp in Provo Canyon.

Herman was with his father and a 9-year-old brother when the equipment bounced or lurched, causing the boy to fall forward, out of the seating area, and into the path of the Skid Steer, Sgt. Cannon said.

The boy sustained critical injuries when the bucket or arm of the Skid Steer struck his head.

His dad immediately began administering CPR until paramedics arrived from North Fork Fire Department.

Paramedics determined the boy’s injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville.

