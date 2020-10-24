VIDEO: Man reunited with family after being lost 2 nights at Bryce Canyon National Park

Missing 62-year-old found after 2 nights lost in Bryce National Park

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah – A 62-year-old man missing in Bryce Canyon for two nights was found safe on Friday.

In a post on the Garfield County Sheriff’s Facebook, an extensive search for Mark Langenbach started on Thursday in the Bryce Canyon National Park. Multiple agencies had been involved in the search including a DPS Helicopter.

Langenbach was found by a National Park service rescuer when they spotted him with a scope. He was without shoes and disoriented but alive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was assisted by a helicoper and brought down to be reuinted with his family.

