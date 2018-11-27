News

VIDEO: Gender reveal caused devastating Arizona wildfire

Posted: Nov 27, 2018 09:14 AM MST

Updated: Nov 27, 2018 09:14 AM MST

TUCSON, Arizona (KXAN) —  The U.S. Forest Service says that a massive 2017 wildfire in Arizona was caused by a gender reveal gone wrong.

In some newly-released video, an explosion can be seen starting the Sawmill Fire near Tucson.

That fire burned nearly 47,000 acres of land in a little more than a week.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in the fire. 

Border patrol agent Dennis Dickey has been charged with causing a fire without a permit. He appeared in federal court last month where he was sentenced to pay $100,000 up front, and $500 every month for the next 20 years. 

He also agreed to conduct a public service announcement with the U.S. Forest Service about the cause of the fire.

