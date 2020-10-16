VIDEO: DWR officers in Iron County get charged by deer after freeing it from hammock

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Department of Wildlife Resources had to think fast to avoid injury after a deer they had just freed from a hammock charged them.

In a video posted to the Iron County Sheriff’s Facebook, the two officers can be seen cutting the deer, who got tangled up in the hammock, loose from the ropes.

As they cut the animal free, the frightened deer charged at them, forcing one of the officers to pin the deer down while they devised a plan to safely allow the animal to off into the wilderness.

The post from ICSO sayd:

“Yesterday, DWR Officer Kody Jones and ICSO Deputy Dustin Roy released a deer from a hammock. It’s all fun and games until the deer charges you.“