Vice President Mike Pence lands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Vice President Mike Pence is arriving in Salt Lake City, two days in front of his debate with Senator Kamala Harris.

This is the first national vice presidential debate to be held in Utah.

Before he boarded the plane to fly to Utah, the Vice President made a statement, “Good afternoon, everyone. I spoke to the President a little while back, and he sounded great. As the American people learned just a little while ago, President Trump is going home tonight. So we’re headed to Utah for the vice presidential debate. Karen and I just wanted to express our profound gratitude first to the incredible medical staff at Walter Reed Hospital and at the White House for the care, the concern that they’ve shown for this President and our First Family, and all of those impacted on the White House staff.”

Utahns are excited for the debate Wednesday night but it has been reported because of the COVID-19 exposure the two candidates will be separated by a plexiglass wall.