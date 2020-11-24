Veterans waiting for the gift Of Life

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 News) – As we prepare for our Thanksgiving holiday and recognize all that we have to be grateful for, we introduce you to a Veteran away from his home waiting for a heart.

Patrick Squires has been waiting for a heart since the spring of 2019.

Squires said, “It could be right now, it could be twenty minutes, could be after lunch, could be a month; I’m ready and I’m on the list.”

This marks his second Holiday season, away from home.

Squies explained how he keeps a good attitude, despite his circumstances, “We just have to live, I live outside of reno and we came here because we heard it is the best – we dropped everything – and we had to change our lives.”

This Veteran served 22 years in the United States Navy. While he is stable thanks to the left ventricular assist device (LVAD) that has been able to keep his heart functioning, he is still waiting for a donor heart to restore his body to full health. Squires is in Utah because this is the safest place for him to be.

Squires added, “In 22 years you see a lot and you learn to be patient, overcome and adapt; the military teaches you that.”

The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City is one of only two authorized to help these Veterans in organ failure. These Veterans who risked their lives to fight for are freedom now wait for the gift of life.

We can help by simply making the decision and registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.