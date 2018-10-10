Skip to content
Veterans Voices
One man – one flag – one Memorial Day message
WWII veteran, ex-POW returns to the skies in B-25
Tech for Troops on a mission to empower veterans in need
Son fights for Purple Heart for his father who fought in World War I
World War II veteran believes in miracles after surviving Battle of the Bulge
More Veterans Voices Headlines
Pearl Harbor survivor volunteers at visitors center
Air Force band plays tribute to World War II veterans
Stand-up comedy the best medicine for some veterans
Retired pilot recalls close call during Cuban Missile Crisis
Retired marine fights battle for his life at home
World War II veteran who fought in Battle of the Bulge finally receives Bronze Star
Paralyzed veteran bikes the east coast to raise money
Home at last! Marine surprises sons at their school
Tuskegee Airman talks about battles at home during WWII
Hero in Flight: A Pilot’s Gift
