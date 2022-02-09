Vernal minors arrested for airsoft shooting inspired by TikTok challenge

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors have been arrested after shooting people with an airsoft-type weapon.

Vernal Police say the two juveniles were inspired by a TikTok challenge.

Police received calls on Monday with reports of victims being shot at by a moving vehicle. Authorities say multiple people were struck by the projectiles.

After investigating, two juveniles were located along with an Orbeez gun, which is an airsoft-type weapon. Police say the guns project small orb projectiles that are capable of inflicting injury.

Officials want to remind the public that shooting anything that could injure someone is a criminal act.

Authorities have referred the two suspects to the 8th District Juvenile Court for multiple charges. Police are still investigating and searching for additional suspects.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Vernal Police at (435) 789-5835 or Central Dispatch at (435) 789-4222.