Vernal hot air balloon festival floats over ‘Dinosaurland’ this weekend

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Get ready to watch the sky dotted with floating colors at the 3rd Annual Dinah “SOAR” Days Festival!

The city of Vernal is hosting a free hot-air balloon festival with activities this weekend on August 27-29.

The festival will feature live music, craft beers, crafting booths, and of course, balloons!

(Courtesy of the City of Vernal)

Hot air balloon launches will take flight from the Uintah Recreation Center every morning from 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

When the sun goes down, visitors can enjoy a Balloon Night Glow event every evening starting at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, August 25 from 9 a.m – 1 p.m, visitors can enjoy the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum for free where most recently, a massive, 152-million-year-old log was discovered.

(Courtesy of the City of Vernal)

Tethered balloon rides are also available for a small fee.

Test your endurance by joining a 5K or a 10K Race on August 28.