Vernal hot air balloon festival floats over ‘Dinosaurland’ this weekend

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Get ready to watch the sky dotted with floating colors at the 3rd Annual Dinah “SOAR” Days Festival!
The city of Vernal is hosting a free hot-air balloon festival with activities this weekend on August 27-29.
The festival will feature live music, craft beers, crafting booths, and of course, balloons!
Hot air balloon launches will take flight from the Uintah Recreation Center every morning from 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
When the sun goes down, visitors can enjoy a Balloon Night Glow event every evening starting at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, August 25 from 9 a.m – 1 p.m, visitors can enjoy the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum for free where most recently, a massive, 152-million-year-old log was discovered.
Tethered balloon rides are also available for a small fee.
Test your endurance by joining a 5K or a 10K Race on August 28.