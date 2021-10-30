Vernal auto-ped crash leaves one dead, police investigating

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday morning.

The Vernal Police Department says the victim is a 66-year-old male. He was struck while in the crosswalk at 500 West Main Street.

The incident happened on Saturday morning around 8 a.m. When authorities and medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say several witnesses have been identified and are being questioned at this time.

No suspect has been identified and authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.