PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Officers with the Provo Police Department were dispatched to the area of 3280 North University Avenue at Capital Community Bank at 4:30 a.m. on March 31 on reports of an attempted ATM theft.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a chain wrapped around the ATM as well as an abandoned vehicle left running, as Tweeted by Provo Police.

At this time, the case is under investigation. If you have any information regarding the involved person(s), please contact Detective Campbell at rcampbell@provo.org.